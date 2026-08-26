Hamilton wins to stay alive in 2026 Little League World Series

(West Side Little League (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by West Side Little League (via Facebook)

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Hamilton West Side remains alive in the 2026 Little League World Series.

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Hamilton beat Bayonne, New Jersey, 5-2, at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

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Boone Treadway pitched five innings. Hamilton scored all five runs in the fourth inning.

Xander Kinkade’s two-run single gave them a 4-0 lead. Walker Osbourne’s RBI single past the shortstop capped the five-run fourth inning.

New Jersey is eliminated from the Little League World Series.

Hamilton plays Phenix City, Alabama tonight at 7 p.m.

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