Hamilton wins to stay alive in 2026 Little League World Series

Hamilton West Side at Williamsport, PA Photo contributed by West Side Little League (via Facebook) (West Side Little League (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Hamilton West Side remains alive in the 2026 Little League World Series.

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Hamilton beat Bayonne, New Jersey, 5-2, at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

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Boone Treadway pitched five innings. Hamilton scored all five runs in the fourth inning.

Xander Kinkade’s two-run single gave them a 4-0 lead. Walker Osbourne’s RBI single past the shortstop capped the five-run fourth inning.

New Jersey is eliminated from the Little League World Series.

Hamilton plays Phenix City, Alabama tonight at 7 p.m.

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