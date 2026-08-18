Hazardous potholes on Selma Road force Springfield commuters to detour

Springfield residents are voicing frustration as potholes on city streets cause vehicle damage and force drivers to alter their daily commutes.

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield residents are voicing frustration as potholes on city streets cause vehicle damage and force drivers to alter their daily commutes.

News Center 7 reporter Amber Jenkins investigated road conditions along Selma Road, where local motorists reported recurring problems.

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Potholes across Springfield are creating financial strain for drivers forced to pay for unexpected vehicle repairs. Severe road damage along Selma Road and near North Limestone has made driving hazardous for residents who depend on those thoroughfares.

Springfield resident Heather Swearingen suffered significant damage to her vehicle after striking a pothole that dislodged her gas tank. “I was angry, and so now my gas tank is being held up by a ratchet strap until I can afford to get it fixed,” Swearingen said.

Swearingen previously relied on Selma Road for her daily commute to work, but the rough conditions forced her to alter her routine.

“There’s a lot of streets I actually have to avoid because of the potholes, which makes a longer route,” Swearingen said. “I’m supposed to go that way every day to get to work, but instead I have to drive a couple blocks out of my way.”

Swearingen noted that road conditions are particularly bad near major intersections along her former route. “It’s like the end of Selma as you’re turning on the north limestone is where it’s really bad,” Swearingen said.

Other Springfield motorists explained that avoiding damaged streets is difficult when navigating through town.

Springfield resident Becky Webb noted that drivers have limited options when traveling into the center of town.

“See, I either have to go down to Limestone or come down to Selma to get, you know, in town,” Webb said.

Webb experienced road damage firsthand when a pothole destroyed one of her vehicle’s tires. “It was a brand new tire, so there wasn’t no wear and tear on it. And so when you hit the hole, it just punctured it, and they wouldn’t repair it,” Webb said.

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