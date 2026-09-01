Heat advisory in effect for the entire Miami Valley

DAYTON — The ridge of high pressure is holding strong to the SW of the Valley throughout much of the week. This has allowed for warm and moist air to filter in.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 2 PM Tuesday and expires at 8 PM Thursday, due to the increased threat for dangerous heat index values.

Heat Advisory

Remember to drink plenty of water and check on your pets and neighbors. Dress accordingly and limit your time outdoors over the next 4 days.

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Forecast high temperatures are expected at or near 93 degrees today and Wednesday due to the ridge pulling in a southwesterly wind. Heat index values will rise into the triple digits. Humidity levels rise and dew points climb into the middle 70s.

Future Feels Like Temperatures

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When do we get the relief?

Cooler and drier air will arrive late week and especially into the end of the upcoming weekend. A decent cold front will drop temperatures below average for a short time. Forecast highs have the potential to fall back into the upper 70s by Monday.

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