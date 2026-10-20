Hegseth praises Sierra Nevada’s employees for work helping national defense during Miami Valley stop

VANDALIA — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was in the Miami Valley on Tuesday as part of his “Arsenal of Freedom” tour.

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Secretary Hegseth stopped by the Sierra Nevada Corporation’s (SNC) Aviation Innovation and Technology Center near Dayton International Airport. There, he thanked the company’s employees for helping our military stay strong.

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SNC built its first hangar at Dayton International Airport in February 2023. Now, they have four.

The corporation upgrades, maintains, and fixes large military aircraft, as well as develops new technology to strengthen already existing aircraft.

Before stepping on stage in front of dozens of SNC employees on Tuesday morning, Hegseth was given a tour of the hangars.

“What an impressive display of scale, of precision, and engineering,” Hegseth said. “A truly American industry at its best, and that’s the entire purpose of the ‘Arsenal of Freedom’ tour.”

He said their work is vital to our country’s defense strategy.

Secretary Hegseth’s “Arsenal of Freedom” tour is meant to highlight those who may not be fighting on the front lines of our nation’s wars, but are actively helping our military keep us safe.

“It’s to look our patriots in the eye who build our nation’s arsenal and simply thank you for the work you do,” he said. “And I want you to know that the Army of veterans and warriors that you support, you are shoulder to shoulder with them, ensuring that they can be effective.”

Hegseth wants more American companies to take the charge in building the tools our warfighters need, rather than relying on foreign nations.

“I will not mortgage the future of my kids and grandkids, hoping that some other country or some other leader takes charge of our defenses,” he said. “It’s going to be American. It’s going to be American leadership. It has to be.”

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