SAN ANTONIO — Tributes from zoos across the US have been coming in for Fiona the hippo, but there is a special one from San Antonio.

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Timothy the hippo at the San Antonio Zoo wrote her a love letter in 2018, and a final one after her passing.

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Read the full letter below:

“Dear Fiona…Mi Amor,

Words cannot express the sadness I have in my hippo heart that you are gone, and to be honest I still can’t believe it. I know your keepers and vets did everything they could to save you and for that I am grateful.

Besides being the most beautiful hippopotamus that I have ever seen, you inspired the world through your story of overcoming all the odds at birth, and millions of people around the world fell in love with you. While we never got to meet nose to nose, you will forever be with me. When we were younger, on March 8, 2018 I shot my shot and sent you our first love letter. I had dreamed some day we would be boyfriend and girlfriend and perhaps even have a family. My grandma, Uma always kept me in line, ensuring I was appropriate and a gentleman along the way. She is sad too.

I hope that our letters and sharing of gifts made your days, our keeper’s days, and some human’s days a little bit brighter. I have one last poem for you, then my final goodbye.

Roses are red, violets are blue,

My heart feels a little heavier without you. (and mines probably nearly 20 pounds already)

From Texas to Cincy, though miles apart,

You were always the hippo who captured my heart.

Your smile brought joy, your story gave hope,

You taught the whole world how to love and to cope.

I’ll miss your sweet face, your ears and your toes,

And that beautiful hippo-sized nose. (but mostly those cute fluttering ears)

Grandma says love never truly goes away,

It just finds a new home in our hearts every day.

So swim among stars, my sweet Fiona, so bright,

I’ll look for you shining in the sky every night. (remember I named a star after you!)

Sad as it is, I guess this is goodbye,

But even big hippos are allowed to cry.

Our hippo romance will forever be remembered, up there with Romeo & Juliet, Jack & Rose, Noah & Allie and for that I am honored. I will dream of you in all of my naps and promise to never forget you. I will see you someday across the rainbow bridge, watch for me, I’ll be coming in hot! They say hippos can run up to 19mph on land, put me down for at least 21mph! I hope to still write letters from time to time to and for those that loved you in Cincinnati, San Antonio and all over the world, and that you’ll somehow see them.

Lastly, I may never have said “I love you,” but please know I did. We all did.

Anyhoo, I love you always and forever

Sincerely,

-Timothy

PS, As always, hippos rule and elephants drool!"

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