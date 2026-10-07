Historic raceway put up for auction

XENIA — A historic racetrack in Greene County is now up for auction.

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Darana Raceway, formerly Kil-Kare Raceway, on Dayton Xenia Road has been put on the market, Tranzon Atlas, LLC confirmed.

It’s one of 12 raceways owned by Darana Motorsports Holdings, LLC that Tranzon has been contracted to market and sell.

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In a release, Darana Motorsports Holdings said their decision to sell the properties is part of its exit from the racing business.

“Our business has taken a different direction from what we originally anticipated, and I have made the decision to exit the racing business through the sale of these properties,” Daryl Cuttel, CEO of Darana Motorsports Holdings, LLC, said. “Our goal is to complete the sale of these properties and our exit from the racing business by the end of the year.”

Among the other 11 properties up for auction are Dragway 42 in West Salem, Ohio, and National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio. The remaining tracks are in other states.

They will each be offered individually through a hybrid sealed-bid auction. Bids are due by November 17, 2026.

The Xenia racetrack was first built by the Marshall Brothers and opened as a 1/5-mile dirt track in 1951.

The quarter-mile dragway opened in 1959, making it a premier facility for both stock car and drag racing.

The track’s name was changed from Kil-Kare Raceway to Darana Raceway last year.

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