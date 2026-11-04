HomeGoods to open new Miami Valley store this week

HUBER HEIGHTS — HomeGoods, the popular off-price home furnishing retail chain, is set to open a new location in Huber Heights this week.

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The new location at 5553 Executive Boulevard opens on Thursday, Nov. 5.

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The store’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to HomeGoods’ website.

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