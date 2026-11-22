PIQUA — A Piqua man accused of causing a house explosion last November pleaded guilty.

On Nov. 16, Brian Markin pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated arson and aggravated arson, according to Miami County Court documents.

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In November 2025, the Piqua Fire Department was called to the 1100 block of Covington Avenue for a fully engulfed house fire that was collapsing just after 3 p.m., according to a previous report.

Julio Deleom, a Good Samaritan who was at the Sunset Meat Market across the street, ran into the burning home to pull the homeowner, Brian Markin, out.

Markin was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with second-degree burns and in critical condition.

He is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Jan. 4, 2027.

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