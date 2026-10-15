Homeowner shoots at masked suspects during attempted burglary in Miami County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two masked suspects broke into a home on Thursday morning.

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Sheriff Dave Duchak said the suspects forced their way into a home in the 7000 block of Scarff Road in Bethel Township around 8:47 a.m.

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The homeowner confronted the suspects, firing at least one shot at them and their vehicle as they ran from the scene.

The sheriff’s office does not believe either suspect was hit by gunfire at this time.

The suspects drove off in a shiny black colored four-door sedan.

A surveillance camera at the home caught them as they were forcing their way in. In a photo shared by the sheriff’s office, they can both be seen wearing black hoodies and jackets and black pants.

One suspect appears to have a red shirt on under the jacket. The other’s pants have a white stripe down the side.

Anyone with information on the attempted burglary is asked to contact Detective Bonnie McMaken at (937) 440-3987 or bmcmaken@miamicountyohio.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the sheriff’s office website.

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