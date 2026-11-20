How people are grieving the loss of Cincinnati’s iconic hippo, Fiona

CINCINNATI — People around the state and around the country are remembering Cincinnati’s unofficial mascot, Fiona.

Officials said someone accidentally threw a hat that Fiona ate after it landed in her enclosure, causing her to pass away on Thursday.

To Ohioans, Fiona was more than just a hippo; she was an icon.

News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was at the zoo on Friday, where she spoke with a professor who talked about how people can grieve over the loss of an animal friend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

People have been visiting Fiona’s memorial outside the zoo all day, leaving flowers, photos, and her favorite foods.

Dr. Corey Gilbert teaches psychology at Cedarville University. He said this sort of remembering is important to the grieving process.

“Pictures and stories, and that’s a great place to stay, and you might need to stay there for a little while,” Gilbert said.

That is how Elle Rothan, of Cincinnati, is coping. “I’ve been texting with my sisters for the last day, and I just keep bursting into tears.”

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Gilbert also said scheduling grief can be helpful too. “Setting a time where I’m allowed to grieve and then a time when I’m actually kind of going, Okay, I don’t have time for that right now, so I can do other things.”

The Cincinnati Zoo posted about Fiona’s death. It happened more than a week after she swallowed a hat that accidentally landed in her enclosure.

“I think that’s the most helpful thing for me is to just allow myself to feel it and to not blame anybody as much as you want to find somebody to blame,” Rothan said.

Gilbert also adds that grief is real, and so are any feelings that come with it. People at the memorial are feeling a whole lot of emotions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group