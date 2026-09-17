How to use AI to spot red flags in suspicious emails and texts

DAYTON — Approximately 25 million people globally use artificial intelligence chatbots every week to identify and avoid scams, according to a report released by OpenAI. In Ohio, about 132,000 residents are using the technology weekly to spot fraudulent messages and phone calls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The trend comes as technology companies encourage consumers to turn artificial intelligence into a defensive tool against fraud. While bad actors frequently use advanced tech to execute deceptive schemes, safety tools integrated into AI platforms now let users paste suspicious text messages, emails, or financial notices to check for red flags.

Scammers have increasingly adopted artificial intelligence to refine their tactics. Sheri Sword, representing the Better Business Bureau, confirmed that fraudsters are using new technology to deceive consumers.

“AI has been a blessing to them. It’s very easy for them to make their scams look legitimate,” Sword said. A recent study by the Better Business Bureau found that Americans encounter scams on a daily basis.

Jack Stubbs serves as the lead scam investigator for OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT. Stubbs noted that while 132,000 weekly users in Ohio represents a start, wider adoption is needed.

“We want to make it easier for everyday people to use the AI to protect themselves,” Stubbs said.

He added, “That’s a relatively small number in the grand scheme of things. So, part of all we want to do with this report, I guess, is raise awareness and help people understand this is something you can do.”

Testing the technology shows how accessible the process is for consumers receiving suspicious communications.

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz demonstrated the tool by inputting a suspicious text message into ChatGPT and asking whether it was potentially fraudulent.

The program analyzed the text, highlighted red flags, and outlined steps to take. Stubbs emphasized that operating the tool requires no specialized technical background. “You do not have to be an AI expert or some kind of techno wiz to try it. It’s really easy and accessible,” Stubbs said.

He noted that users can submit dubious phone calls, texts, or emails for immediate evaluation. “It’s incredibly easy. It’s incredibly accessible, and everyone could do this next time they get a strange fake bank charge, text message, or a weird email,” Stubbs said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group