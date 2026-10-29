Humane Society of Greater Dayton seeks owner of giant tortoise

DAYTON — A local animal shelter is looking for the owner of a giant tortoise.

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A sulcata tortoise was found as a stray by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

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With it getting colder at night, the shelter said they are glad the tortoise has somewhere warm to stay.

Anyone who may know the tortoise’s owner is asked to call the shelter at (937) 268-7387.

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