TROY — Hundreds gathered for Thanksgiving dinner in Miami County on Sunday.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky explains how the Community Thanksgiving Dinner brings people in Troy tonight on News Center 7 at 6 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO news app.

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The dinner is held at the Mid-County Church of Christ in Troy at the 2100 block of Lytle Road.

“This is one of our favorite events that we do as a church family,” said Ally Nix, event coordinator.

The dinner started decades ago as a way for church members to give back and serve their community.

The meal is free.

Around 25 workers started cooking and preparing dinner around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It has blossomed into something organizers look forward to each year.

Nix says that between 250 and 300 people show up.

“I think today our focus is just that we want to show generosity and love for our community,” she said. “We want to open the doors and get people a place to go if they don’t have one.”

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