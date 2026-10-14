Hybrid vehicles offer fuel savings despite maintenance concerns from owners

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Hybrid vehicles are providing drivers with notable fuel savings, though local vehicle owners express mixed perspectives on long-term maintenance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The efficiency gains come as area commuters look to reduce monthly driving expenses through hybrid technology.

While dealership leaders and drivers highlight the long-term monetary and performance benefits of hybrid engines, questions remain regarding repair accessibility compared to traditional gasoline-powered cars.

President Larry Taylor and CEO of Beau Townsend Ford praised the efficiency of hybrid technology.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Hybrid makes all the sense in the world,” Taylor said. He noted that choosing a hybrid vehicle provides a clear boost in fuel economy.

“It raises the MPG by 15 miles per gallon,” Taylor said.

For local commuters, that added fuel efficiency translates into direct financial savings.

Carson Hughes, a resident of New Carlisle, relies on his vehicle for extensive work travel.

“I travel a lot for my job, so those added miles, it definitely saves me a ton every month,” Hughes said.

He also expressed confidence in the longevity of his vehicle.

“This will last me until I probably have a kid to let them drive,” Hughes said.

Despite the fuel savings, repair accessibility remains a key consideration for some vehicle owners.

Satya Arya, a resident of Huber Heights, pointed to potential challenges when servicing hybrid vehicles.

“The major concern I feel is maintenance or if anything goes wrong with hybrid,” Arya said.

Even with those repair concerns, Arya praised the vehicle’s overall performance, adding, “The engine is good. The power consumption, the power delivery is good.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group