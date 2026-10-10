‘I heard someone say ‘get out;’ 911 calls describe moments after house fire in Miamisburg

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Carolyn Drive around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a house fire. 911 calls reveal someone was inside the home during the fire.

MIAMISBURG — 911 calls reveal moments after a home caught on fire in Miamisburg on Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Carolyn Drive around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a house fire, according to a previous report.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller said he saw a big house fire and that it seemed like it was coming from behind the house.

The caller described a black plume of smoke coming from the house.

“There are people inside the house; we’re trying to get them out,” the caller told the dispatcher.

A second caller told dispatchers that she could see the black smoke close to the Kroger in Miamisburg.

She also described a dark cloud plume.

Fire Carolyn Dr Miamisburg (News Center 7 Viewer)

In a third call to 911, this caller was a neighbor across the street. She said she could hear popping sounds and saw people standing on the porch of the home.

“I just heard somebody saying ‘get out,’” she said.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

News Center 7 reached out to the Miami Valley Fire District for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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