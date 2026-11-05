I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Consumer investigator examines costs of switching to EVs amid gas price hikes

DAYTON — Gas prices are high, but is it enough to make you switch to an EV?

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News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovtiz breaks down the data with experts today on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.

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News Center 7 speaks with experts to see whether switching is worth it.

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