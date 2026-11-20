MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An I-Team Consumer Alert on loan scams.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is seeing a dramatic rise in these scams.

Someone calls you, out of the blue, offering you a big loan at a great rate.

But they’re really just out to take advantage of you.

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In southern Montgomery County, News Center 7 Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz explains how to avoid this growing problem.

Voicemail: “Your account was recently updated and now shows eligibility for up to $55,000 in assistance funds that may be available to you.

If you’ve been getting more messages like that one, you are not alone.

“Scammers have figured out that this scam is working, and so they’re doing it a lot more often,” said John Morris, President and CEO of the Dayton Better Business Bureau.

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The BBB has found a 500% increase in loan scams reported to its scam tracker.

Just over 1,400 reports in 2024 and more than 8,600 just this year to date.

“You might get a text or an email or a phone call that looks like it’s coming from that legitimate institution, so in reality it’s not,” Morris said.

Financial institutions have also taken notice of the problem.

“We care about our members, and we don’t want to see our members take these losses,” said Amy Cline, Director of Member Services at Day Air Credit Union.

She said no financial institution would call to ask for your personal information.

“They’re not going to ask that information,” she said. “They have that information already.”

The callers are not calling out of the blue with a special loan offer.

“A member reaches out to us for a loan request, and then we will proceed from there,” Cline said. “So, right. If it sounds too good to be true, like oh, you’ve been pre-approved for something you didn’t even apply for, chances are it may not be legitimate.”

If you do get a funky phone call, email, or text, you can always come inside your financial institution and talk with someone too; that way you know who you’re talking to is who they say they are.

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