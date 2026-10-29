I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Rising food prices leave families searching for $20 meal solutions

DAYTON — For families in America, it costs $1,013 a month for groceries this year.

Food prices are expected to continue to rise about 3.2%, more than 3% this year.

News Center 7’s Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz found some ways to make a meal happen for around $20.

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“Everything seems to keep going up,” said Fred Judson, of Kettering.

It’s something we’ve all noticed at the grocery store.

“It’s just crazy to me how much prices are going up,” said Diamond Hodges, of Dayton.

And even trying to grab dinner out is pricing out some families.

“It’s very hard, especially when you have a family that you’re trying to support,” said Sarah Judson, of Kettering.

Here are a few examples of how to feed a family of four for as close to $20 as possible.

If you are in the mood for fried chicken, KFC offers a $20 build-a-bucket meal. It’s 8 pieces of chicken, along with coleslaw, mac and cheese, fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, and four biscuits.

If you go to Popeye’s, they have a $20 tender family meal. It’s 11 chicken tenders, dipping sauce, a large side, and four biscuits.

If you have time to cook and time to deal with all the hassle, there are take-and-bake options at Sam’s Club.

There are slews of options, all charged by the pound. There are six stuffed bell peppers for about $15. A pan of cheese Manicotti is priced at about $10. Also at Sam’s, you can get some rotisserie chicken enchiladas for about $11.

At Walmart, there are a few take-and-bake options, too.

News Center 7 found two pounds of chicken alfredo and a chicken bacon ranch back for about $13.

There are also rice and stir-fry meals for about two pounds for about $15.

At Whole Foods, they offer a $35 build-your-own family meal. Consumers can go to the counter and select a protein and two sides, and it’s enough to feed four.

At Little Caesar’s, you can get two pepperoni pizzas and a crazy bread for about $20. Domino’s has some deals too, where you can get two medium pizzas and bread bites for about $20.

Those are just a few ways you can dine at a discount.

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