I-TEAM: New details about charges local high school band director faces in Michigan

DAYTON — We’ve uncovered new details about two sex crime cases focused on a suspended Dayton teacher and coach.

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Today, the I-Team received a Dayton police report that lists a crime of sexual battery happening in the 2600 block of Wayne Avenue, which includes Belmont High School.

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This report and county jail records show the same arresting officer for Nathaniel Williams-Rolack.

He’s been told to stay home from Belmont as the I-Team continues to uncover new information in two cases across state lines.

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Court documents show the charge tied to an open case in Michigan filed in 2020 is “Criminal Sexual Conduct - third degree” “with a child who was at least 16 but less than 18” … “and a student at a school and defendant was a teacher.”

Those court records show an Ohio state trooper checked Williams-Rolack’s license as he helped him with his disabled car in Beavercreek Township in March 2023 and found he had a sexual assault warrant with adjacent states extradition status.

That trooper arrested Williams-Rolack and booked him into the Greene County Jail.

But an email from Oak Park, Michigan police in those court documents shows that four days later, Michigan officials said they didn’t want him extradited, and he was released.

The I-Team talked to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office in Michigan about the case, but the office said it cannot comment on an open case.

The only criminal background check in Williams-Rolack’s Dayton Public Schools personnel file the I-Team got was one Ohio BCI did on Nov. 4.

It says he has “no convictions on file,” which means the BCI background check did not flag his still-open arrest warrant on the 2020 case in Michigan his arrest in Dayton just days earlier or that 2023 arrest and near extradition in Greene County.

Just three days before BCI ran that background check, Dayton police arrested Williams-Rolack on suspicion of sexual battery after a student accused him of sexual assault.

After Dayton police arrested Williams-Rolack, he was released from jail when Montgomery County prosecutors asked for more investigation.

DPD says it is still investigating the criminal case.

We have not been able to reach Williams-Rolack for comment.

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