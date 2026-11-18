DAYTON — The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education has voted to terminate an employee facing criminal charges locally and in Michigan.
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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is following this story. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police are investigating Nathaniel Williams-Rolack for possible sex crimes.
He was teaching band at Belmont High School.
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A personnel file details the allegations against him involving a student.
Specifically, the document says the allegations are that he “made inappropriate verbal comments to the victim” and “called the victim into a room privately before departing for a band event” and then “forced himself on the victim and performed non-consensual oral sex while the victim requested him to stop.”
DPS Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence previously told News Center 7 he would make a recommendation that the board vote to terminate Williams-Rolack.
Tuesday night, four board members supported that recommendation by voting for Williams-Rolack’s termination.
One board member, Eric Walker, abstained.
>> I-TEAM: DPS questions own board member about teacher accused of sexual battery involving student
We will continue to update this story.
We have not been able to reach Williams-Rolack for comment.
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