‘I will be okay;’ 2 flown by medical helicopter after food truck explosion

File photo. A medical helicopter crash in central Alabama killed two crew members and injured a third.

PUTNAM COUNTY — Two people were injured on Saturday morning after an apparent explosion involving a food truck in Putnam County.

First responders responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Leipsic just after 10 a.m., according to our CBS News affiliate, WTOL.

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The food truck, owned by Tooman’s BBQ, sustained significant damage from an explosion inside the trailer, said the Leipsic Fire Department.

Two people were flown by medical helicopters to the hospital for burns.

Food truck owner Roger Tooman posted an update on social media.

“My hands are burnt pretty bad, but overall I’m doing good,” he said.

Tooman thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers that he and his wife received.

“Currently, my daughter is writing this. I won’t have use of my hands for a while, but I will be okay,” Tooman said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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