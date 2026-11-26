A winter storm caused a building to collapse early Thursday. This happened at the Wentzville Ice Arena in Missouri.

MISSOURI — A winter storm caused a building to collapse early Thursday.

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This happened at the Wentzville Ice Arena in Wentzville, Missouri, according to CBS affiliate KMOV.

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Video shows the ice arena caved in. Law enforcement surrounded the area with yellow caution tape.

City officials say the building was empty when it happened. No one was injured.

The facility will stay closed while the city assesses the damage.

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