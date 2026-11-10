Impaired driver cited after crashing into parked cars

DAYTON — An impaired driver was cited after crashing into multiple parked cars in Dayton over the weekend.

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The crash happened in the 3200 block of E. Third Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to Dayton Police, a white Kia Sorento was traveling west on E. Third Street when it lost control and collided with two parked cars, a maroon Ford Fusion and a gray Honda Pilot.

Both parked cars were unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Kia, a 21-year-old woman, was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police.

The driver refused a test and was cited for OVI, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

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