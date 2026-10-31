Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton

FILE PHOTO: Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Dayton on Saturday.

Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Dayton on Saturday.

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Around 1:50 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 4200 block of Arcadia Boulevard on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The crash involved a single vehicle that struck a pole, according to the sergeant.

Injuries were reported, but medics have not taken anyone to the hospital at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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