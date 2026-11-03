The Dayton Flyers open the 2026-27 season with an 89-58 win over NJIT on Monday. Aiden Derkack and Amael L'Etang each had double-doubles.

Inside Flyer Basketball- Dayton opens 2026-27 season with blowout win over NJIT

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers opened the 2026-27 season with a blowout win on Monday.

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Dayton beat NJIT, 89-58, at UD Arena, as previously reported.

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Freshman Aiden Derkack and junior Amael L’Etang each had double-doubles for UD.

Derkack finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

L’Etang had 20 points and 11 boards for his ninth double-double as a Flyer.

Derkack became the first Flyer freshman since Chris Wright in 2007 to earn a double-double.

Dayton’s next game is Saturday, Nov. 7. They host Northern Illinois at UD Arena.

Larry Hansgen has the call on WHIO Radio.

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