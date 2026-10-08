Investigation continues after 6 children found living in abandoned home

There is new information about the children who were found living in an abandoned home on Delphos Avenue in Dayton.

DAYTON — Police continue the investigation after six children were found living in an abandoned Dayton home.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Officers removed five children from a boarded-up house on Delphos Avenue with no utilities and no adults on Oct. 2.

Body camera video shows Dayton Police officers being allowed into the home by the kids.

“Hey buddy, can you show them your other siblings real quick?” the officer asked. “You’re not in trouble. Yeah, you’re not in trouble. Can you show him your other siblings really quick?”

A welfare check turned into a Child Protective Services case.

Five children between the ages of 18 and 12 were placed in Montgomery County Children’s Services.

A 15-year-old boy was later placed with Children’s Services, and the youngest, a 4-year-old, was placed in the care of a relative.

According to city property records, no one was supposed to be living in the house. However, police believe the children were living there for about three weeks.

Police told our news crew that the mother was not there at that time. She was in the hospital.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing misdemeanor child endangerment charges against the mother.

Dayton Mayor Shenise-Turner Sloss released a statement on Wednesday.

She urged residents to alert authorities if they see children who appear to be without care or living in vacant homes as the weather turns colder.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call Montgomery County Children Services’ 24-hour hotline at 937-224-KIDS (5437).

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