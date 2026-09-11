Investigation continues after shooting death of 18-year-old father

An 18-year-old man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night at an apartment complex in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD — An 18-year-old man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night at an apartment complex in Springfield.

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Springfield police officers responded to the scene on Dwight Road after receiving at least seven 911 calls alerting them to the gunfire.

Investigators found Julian Norman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the complex parking lot.

Dispatchers received multiple emergency calls from witnesses near the scene.

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In one 911 call, a witness reported hearing screams along the street.

“It sounds like it’s behind me somewhere on the road,” the caller said. “But it sounds a female and a male screaming like someone’s in pain or something.”

A second caller described seeing a victim on the ground and requested an immediate emergency response.

“There’s these two kids,” the caller said. “There’s one screaming. There’s somebody laying on the ground. I think you better get somebody out here real quick.”

Norman was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

He leaves behind two infant children who are a few months old.

His mother, Tanisa Norman, told Newscenter 7 that her son loved being a father.

She had been planning how to celebrate his 19th birthday, but loved ones will instead gather for a balloon release in his memory.

She shared that she will cherish the 18 years she had with her son and said his legacy will live on.

Police have not confirmed whether a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The Springfield Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigators.