‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing;’ Hundreds welcome veterans home from their Honor Flight

Hundreds of people lined the hallways of the Dayton International Airport to welcome home veterans as they returned from their Honor Flight.

DAYTON/VANDALIA — Hundreds of people lined the hallways of the Dayton International Airport to welcome home veterans as they returned from their Honor Flight.

This was the second Honor Flight out of Dayton this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

For Veterans who take the trip to Washington, D.C., they say it’s a life-changing experience.

“Everyone should go. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said U.S. Navy Veteran David Shade.

Shade served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969. He took his Honor Flight last year and came out on Saturday to welcome home his friends and fellow Veterans.

“Last year when I went on it, we flew one of them big cargo planes from the Air Force. We probably had 3,000 people show up for it,” said Shade.

He said he would serve all over again, saying the 50 stars and 13 stripes were all about.

“It’s always been something to me, that’s... You know, you’re American, and that’s part of being American,” Shade said.

The trips to the nation’s capital would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

Jose Trejo said that this mission was personal.

“I know what these guys did and these gals did, and this is the one thing that I volunteer for,” he said.

Trejo said the warm welcome home is decades late.

“You see them crying because they’re finally being received home by a loving country. That’s not what they got back then. And that’s what makes me cry. And I’m not ashamed to admit it,” he said.

For those who take the Honor Flight as Shade did, stepping into the National Mall and coming back home once more gives their service the happy ending they never guaranteed.

Honor Flights would not be made possible without donations. To donate, visit their website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]