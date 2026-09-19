Jeremiah Smith breaks Ohio State receiving record in blowout win over Kent State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith broke a university record against Kent State on Saturday.

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He holds the record for most receiving yards in program history.

Smith needed just 26 yards to break Michael Jenkins’ previous record of 2,898 yards.

He had five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown as the Buckeyes blew out Kent State, 59-3.

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Ohio State had 527 yards of total offense.

Julian Sayin passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Brandon Inniss caught four passes for 78 yards. He also hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first half.

Bo Jackson rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown. Ja’kobi Jackson ran for two scores.

The Buckeyes improved to 2-1 overall.

They open Big Ten play on Sept. 26.

Ohio State will host Illinois in Columbus.

Kickoff is at noon.

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