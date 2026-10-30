Jerry Seinfeld returning to Dayton in 2027

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy's 2026 Televerse Festival - Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Dayton next year.

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The Emmy winner will perform at the Schuster Center on March 5 at 7 p.m.

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Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.

According to Dayton Live’s website, purchased tickets will be accessible approximately 60 days before the performance date.

The show marks a return to Dayton for Seinfeld, who last performed at the Schuster Center in 2024.

More information can be found here.

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