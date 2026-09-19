Joe Burrow listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game, injury report says

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

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He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

This came after being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury, according to the Bengals’ injury report.

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Burrow said on Wednesday that he expected to play against the Texans, as previously reported.

He was injured against Tampa Bay in Week 1.

When asked if his “back tightness” concerned him about playing the Texans on Sunday, Burrow responded, “No.”

“I’ll do what it takes to be out there. If I’m not having surgery, I’ll be out there,” he said.

Cincinnati plays at Houston at Reliant Stadium on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

CBS will air the game nationally. You can watch it here on Channel 7.

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