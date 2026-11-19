Jury convicts man for setting grandmother on fire inside her Darke County home, killing her

DARKE COUNTY — A Darke County man accused of setting his grandmother on fire, ultimately killing her, has been convicted.

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News Center 7 will have the latest from his sentencing tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

A Darke County jury found 37-year-old Jamin Brenner guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated arson this week, according to Darke County Common Pleas Court records.

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Brenner is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon.

Brenner, Jamin Wesley (03/25/1989) Brenner, Jamin Wesley (03/25/1989) - Held in custody of Darke County Jail with booking number 18229 on 06/27/2025 at 12:53 PM. Unclassified Felony - Aggravated Murder (Initial Appearance); Unknown - Aggravated Murder While Committing Or Attempting (Initial Appearance); First Degree Felony - Aggravated Arson Substantial Risk Of Serious Phy (Initial Appearance); Second Degree Felony - Aggravated Arson Harm Occupied Structure (Initial Appearance); (Darke County Jail)

The charges were connected to a deadly fire from 2024.

As previously reported, deputies and fire crews were called to a fire at Sherwood Forest Trailer Community in Darke County on Dec. 12, 2024.

While battling the fire, crews found 86-year-old Beverly Lees inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Lees had been intentionally set on fire.

The sheriff’s office said Brenner was Lees’ grandson and lived at the home where the fire occurred.

Brenner was located and arrested in Dayton in June 2025. He’s currently booked in the Darke County Jail.

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