Jury selection begins in Caleb Flynn murder trial in Miami County

TROY — Jury selection got underway in the Caleb Flynn murder trial in Miami County at 11:03 Thursday morning.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt addressed a room full of 61 potential jurors in a 3rd flood court room inside the historic Miami County Courthouse in downtown Troy Thursday morning.

Flynn’s defense lawyer, Pat Mulligan, has confirmed to News Center 7 that the court summoned 75 potential jurors for Thursday and has summoned an additional 75 potential jurors for Friday.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is in the courtroom for today’s jury selection. He will provide the latest details on today’s activities on News Center 7 beginning at 5.

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Judge Pratt told the jury pool present Thursday morning that the aggravated murder trial against Caleb Flynn is expected to last approximately two weeks, possibly three.

The court said it is looking to seat a jury of 12 with four alternates for the trial.

Flynn is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley, in their Tipp City home in February as their two young daughters slept. Investigators say Caleb claimed someone broke into the house and shot and killed his wife. But three days after the killing, police arrested Flynn, accusing him of his wife’s murder.

When jury selection started inside a Miami County Municipal Court courtroom, there were 12 potential jurors seated in the jury box, with two potential alternates seated next to the jury box.

In addition to those 14 individuals, the gallery was filled with an additional 47 potential jurors. The court said all potential jurors present had already filled out questionnaires.

Caleb Flynn was seated at the defense table with his lawyers dressed in a black suit.

Ashley Flynn’s father, Todd Smith, was seated in the back of the gallery.

There were also court staff and Miami County deputies and Miami County Municipal Court bailiffs in the courtroom for security.

There were six reporters in the room covering jury selection as well as eight members of the public who wanted to watch jury selection in the case.

Judge Pratt began jury selection by telling the potential jurors what they might expect if they were empaneled for the trial. She also gave them some instructions for the jury selection process after swearing in the group with an oath to answer all questions about their ability to serve on this case truthfully.

And at 11:24 a.m., the judge, defense team, and prosecutors began asking the pool of potential jurors questions as a part of the jury selection process.

So far, Judge Pratt has asked the jury pool things like: Is English your first language? Do any of you know the prosecutors or defense lawyers in this case? Do you have a personal interest in the outcome of this case? And have any of you been subpoenaed as a witness in this case?

The court has set aside two days for jury selection in this case to empanel a jury of 12 with four alternates.

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