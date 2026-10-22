Justin Stansberry identified as 14-year-old killed in Dayton hit-and-run

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a 14-year-old boy as Justin Stansberry. He was killed in a hit-and-run in Dayton while riding his electric bike.

Investigators said the driver hit him at the intersection of Lori Sue and Sundale Avenues. Dayton Police said electric bikes are dangerous.

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Sgt. Gordon Cairns said there’s been an uptick in the number of accidents with what they call low mobility devices, but with hit-and-runs, he said they typically see more than 1,000 a year.

“These are everything from someone who comes out in the morning and they notice that their car had been sideswiped sometime overnight to all the way up to tragic instances like this,” Cairns said.

He also said the kind of electric dirt bike that Stansberry was riding was a Razor Dirt Rocket MX350. He said those types of low mobility devices are not even considered a bike by Ohio law.

“It has handlebars. It is less than 100 pounds, and it’s propelled by the electric motor. The difference is it does not have pedals and does not go more than 20 miles per hour,” Cairns said.

According to officers, the car was supposed to yield to oncoming traffic. Stansberry was driving down Sundale Avenue and didn’t have a stop sign.

“But we know that the Cadillac ultimately hit the boy, so that’s where we have the kind of failed to yield. We are not certain if the vehicle came to a complete stop at the stop sign and then continued,” Cairns said.

Officers said they are still looking for the person who hit Stansberry. Investigators said they believe that they may have been driving a black third-generation Escalade between the model years 2007-2014.

“But once you flee the scene, you’ve instantly turned what could have just been a citation and a court date into potential prison time for the felony and charges,” Cairns said.

Officers said Flock Cameras in the area weren’t on at the time of the accident, but they are still working with other agencies to learn more.

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