K9 helps officers find over 50 grams of suspected meth during traffic stop

Photo contributed by Greenville, Ohio, Police Department (via Facebook)

GREENVILLE — A K-9 helped officers find drugs during a recent traffic stop in Darke County.

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The Greenville Police Department said in a social media post that K-9 Kilo helped his partner during a traffic stop.

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Thanks to K-9 Kilo’s help, Greenville Police recovered over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The department also posted a photo showing that officers recovered a large amount of cash and suspected drugs.

Greenville Police said that their K-9 teams have been busy sniffing out drugs lately.

“Their hard work has assisted officers with several significant arrests,” the department added.

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