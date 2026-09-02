K9 helps officers find over 50 grams of suspected meth during traffic stop

GREENVILLE — A K-9 helped officers find drugs during a recent traffic stop in Darke County.
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The Greenville Police Department said in a social media post that K-9 Kilo helped his partner during a traffic stop.
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Thanks to K-9 Kilo’s help, Greenville Police recovered over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
The department also posted a photo showing that officers recovered a large amount of cash and suspected drugs.
Greenville Police said that their K-9 teams have been busy sniffing out drugs lately.
“Their hard work has assisted officers with several significant arrests,” the department added.
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