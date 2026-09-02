K9 helps officers find over 50 grams of suspected meth during traffic stop

Drug Traffic Stop Greenville Photo contributed by Greenville, Ohio, Police Department (via Facebook) (Greenville, Ohio, Police Department (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

GREENVILLE — A K-9 helped officers find drugs during a recent traffic stop in Darke County.

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The Greenville Police Department said in a social media post that K-9 Kilo helped his partner during a traffic stop.

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Thanks to K-9 Kilo’s help, Greenville Police recovered over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The department also posted a photo showing that officers recovered a large amount of cash and suspected drugs.

Greenville Police said that their K-9 teams have been busy sniffing out drugs lately.

“Their hard work has assisted officers with several significant arrests,” the department added.

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