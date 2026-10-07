Kettering man pleads guilty after uploading child porn to Google

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Kettering man has pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court documents filed this week in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court show 28-year-old Anthony Remnant pleaded guilty to seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

TRENDING STORIES:

As part of a plea agreement, 24 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

Remnant faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine per count when he’s sentenced in November.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the charges stem from an investigation that started when Kettering Police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, originating from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report was that Remnant had uploaded Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to Google.

A forensic analysis of Remnant’s devices found approximately 30 photos and videos containing CSAM.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group