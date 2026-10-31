Kings Island extends Halloween Haunt through Nov. 8

MASON — People will have an extra week to experience Halloween Haunt at Kings Island.
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Kings Island will be open Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 to celebrate Halloween one more time before the park shifts its focus to WinterFest.
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There will also behind the scenes tours of rides, new food options and deals.
More information can be found here.
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