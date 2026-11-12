Lane closures expected during U.S. 36 repair project in Piqua

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is warning drivers about an upcoming project to repair the asphalt on a busy road.
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The project is on eastbound U.S. 36 near the intersection of Scott Drive and the Piqua Center.
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The city said the project will include milling, paving, and striping portions of the road.
Temporary lane closures and other traffic restrictions are expected.
The city said the work is expected to begin tonight at 9 p.m. and be completed by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 13, weather permitting.
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