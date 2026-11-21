Lane closures on I-75 will affect several exits through 2027

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Construction work for Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street has been revised due to unforeseen circumstances.

On Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, I-75 south will be reduced to one lane during the evening hours, according to a spokesperson.

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The lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. each night into 6 a.m. the following day.

During these restrictions, the entrance and exit ramps will not be accessible at Keowee Street, Webster Street, State Route 4/State Route 48, Stanley Avenue, Wagner-Ford Road, and Needmore Road.

When the southbound traffic shift is complete, the ramp from Wagner-Ford to I-75 south will reopen.

Operations will then shift to the north side of I-75 starting on Tuesday Dec. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 3.

I-75 north will then be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This new traffic pattern will be in effect until late summer 2027, when the project is expected to be completed.

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