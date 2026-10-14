Lawyers request change of venue for man charged in death of 7-year-old boy

DAYTON — Lawyers for Michael Kendrick have requested a change of venue

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News Center 7 previously reported that Kendrick is facing charges including murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Creachbaum’s remains were found near the McClure Street Bridge on July 12, 2025, after concerned family members reported him missing.

Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Kendrick, her boyfriend, said they didn’t know where the young boy was.

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Kendrick’s lawyers claim that “pervasive, prejudicial pre-trial publicity has rendered it impossible to obtain a fair and impartial jury in Montgomery County. ”

His laywers also add that since an attempt to seal court records was denied “every graphic detail, procedural development, and inflammatory allegation has remained instantly accessible to every prospective juror in the county.”

Kendrick has his final pre-trial hearing on Oct. 20.

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