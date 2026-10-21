Leaders walking to Columbus in support of the Haitian community, demanding change

SPRINGFIELD — Today, Haitian Immigrants and other community members started their 4-day, over 40-mile march to the statehouse in Columbus.

They are demanding lawmakers permanently allow Haitian Immigrants to stay in the U.S.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was there as the group started the trek. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

In July, the Supreme Court ruled to end Temporary Protected Status.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramped up enforcement operations to arrest and deport Haitian immigrants all over the country, including in the Miami Valley.

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