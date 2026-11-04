BUTLER TOWNSHIP — At least 1 hospitalized after crash in Butler Township on Wednesday morning.
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Around 6:55 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers and Butler Township Medics responded to Interstate 75 NB near Benchwood Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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The outer lanes were blocked on I-75 NB beyond Benchwood Rd/Wyse Road due to the crash but have since reopened.
Medics transported at least one person to the hospital, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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