At least 1 injured after 2 separate crashes on I-70 in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person was injured after two separate crashes on Interstate 75 in Clark County on Saturday.
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State troopers and medics responded around 5:56 p.m. to a crash on eastbound I-70 past State Route Four, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
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OHGO cameras show delays on I-70 EB past State Route 4.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person was injured.
We are working to learn what caused the crash and will continue to follow this story.
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