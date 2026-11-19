At least 5 injured after motorhome explosion in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: At least 5 injured after motorhome explosion in Ohio

At least 5 injured after motorhome explosion in Ohio

FAYETTE COUNTY — At least five people were injured after a motorhome explosion in Fayette County.

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The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the explosion is being investigated in the 9000 block of Mill Street in Jefferson Township.

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Medics transported at least five adults by both medical helicopter and ground ambulance to area trauma centers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The State Fire Marshall has also been requested to the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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