DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:05 P.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday.
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The crash happened at around 6:23 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Third Street.
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OHGO cameras indicate that the left lanes are blocked. Two vehicles appear to be involved in the wreck.
News Center 7 is working to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
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