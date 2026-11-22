UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Dayton

I-75 crash investigation near Third Street

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:05 P.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday.

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The crash happened at around 6:23 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Third Street.

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OHGO cameras indicate that the left lanes are blocked. Two vehicles appear to be involved in the wreck.

News Center 7 is working to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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