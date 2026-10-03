Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Third Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show the left lanes of I-75 SB are closed as traffic heads into Downtown Dayton.

The right lanes are open.

Highway cameras showed an ambulance and several officers at the scene. The ambulance has since left.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group