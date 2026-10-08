Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio daycare provider sentenced to life for death of 5-month-old
- Investigation continues after 6 children found living in abandoned home
- 2 men, 2 boys injured in head-on crash in Miami County, report says
OHGO cameras indicate that the left lanes are closed on I-75 SB past Needmore Road.
The crash is near the I-75 SB exit to Wagner Ford Road.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group