Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

I-75 crash investigation between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras indicate that the left lanes are closed on I-75 SB past Needmore Road.

The crash is near the I-75 SB exit to Wagner Ford Road.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group