Local assistant football coach facing sexual assault charge

SPRINGFILED — A local school employee placed on leave in August is facing a sexual assault charge.

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Conley Smoot is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition, according to Clark County Municipal Court documents filed on Oct. 26.

News Center 7 previously reported that Smoot, a security aide at the school and assistant football coach, was placed on administrative leave in August.

At that time, the district said it could not comment further about what led to him being placed on leave.

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Court documents state the charge is in connection with an incident at Springfield High School on Aug. 19.

A co-worker told investigators that on Aug. 19 around 6:28 a.m. Smoot texted her and invited her to the coach’s office.

She arrived around 9:18 a.m.

The co-worker told investigators that the two initially had a casual conversation while another employee was present in the room.

After the other employee left, Smoot questioned her about her relationship status and whether they could be friends.

Court documents state Smoot told the woman she could touch him, but she declined.

“Smoot told her that if she was not going to make the first move, then he would, and began to touch her breast,” court documents allege.

Upon hearing footsteps, Smoot allegedly immediately stopped touching her and went to the door and opened it.

When the woman attempted to leave the room, Smoot is accused of preventing her from leaving by partially blocking the door.

She was able to get past him and leave.

The woman reported that “around 7-8 times he asked her to touch him, expose herself, or do some type of sexual action.”

Officers allege that when they searched Smoot’s web history, he searched in a couple of variations: “As a man, if I touch a strange woman’s (expletive) or breast, do I get jail time or a fine?”

News Center 7 has reached out to Springfield City Schools to see Smoot’s current employment status.

He is still listed as a security aide on the district’s website, and Springfield City Schools is listed as his employer on an arrest report dated Oct. 23.

Smoot entered a plea of not guilty on Monday.

We will continue to follow this story.

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