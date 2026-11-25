DAYTON — A local children’s hospital is warning parents about burn injuries in children ahead of the holiday season.

Shriner’s Children’s Hospital has reported a seasonal increase in household burn injuries, according to a spokesperson.

Amanda Fields, burn program coordinator at Shriners Children’s Ohio, said holiday traditions can introduce unexpected hazards.

“Holiday traditions create some of our favorite family memories, but they can also introduce unexpected risks,” Fields said.

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Burn injuries most frequently involve hot water, tea, hot chocolate, and foods such as instant noodles.

Fields said that small children often fail to recognize household dangers.

“Something as simple as reaching for a mug on the counter or pulling on a tablecloth can lead to a serious injury in seconds,” Fields said.

To prevent kitchen accidents, Shriners Children’s Ohio recommends keeping a three-foot safety zone around stoves or keeping children out of cooking areas.

Parents should also turn pot handles inward away from edges, use back burners, and tuck appliance cords out of reach.

Fireplaces also create hidden risks during colder weather. Glass doors on gas and electric fireplaces can remain hot long after flames go out, causing severe burns with just a brief touch.

Decorations contribute to heightened home fire hazards.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, candle fires peak in December and January, and many Christmas tree fires ignite from heat sources placed too close to greenery.

The hospital recommends keeping candles at least 12 inches away from flammable items and suggests using battery-operated candles instead.

For live Christmas trees, safety guidelines include placing trees three feet away from fireplaces, radiators, candles, and space heaters.

The hospital suggests watering live Christmas trees daily to reduce fire risk and disposing of them before needles dry out.

Decorators should also replace frayed or damaged cords, avoid overloading outlets, and unplug lights before leaving or going to bed.

If a burn occurs, families should call 911 in an emergency, extinguish any flames, and remove clothing from the burned area.

Parents should submerge the burn in room-temperature water without using ice, cover it with a clean, dry dressing, and seek medical treatment at an urgent care or hospital.

Parents can also reach Shriners Children’s Ohio at 866-947-7840.

Fields noted that simple precautions can protect households throughout the season.

“Most holiday burn injuries are preventable,” Fields said. “By taking a few extra moments to think about safety, families can focus on what matters most this time of year: spending time together and creating lasting memories.”

Shriners Children’s Ohio operates as one of four Shriners facilities dedicated to pediatric burn treatment, also specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

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