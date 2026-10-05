Local city announces leaf sweep

VANDALIA — Leaf collection will begin this morning in a local city.

The City of Vandalia has released a map on social media of when crews will be in certain neighborhoods.

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Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street close to the curb so street sweepers can pick them up.

The city is asking residents not to park near leaf piles due to the machines having difficulty maneuvering between the parked cars.

Do not add sticks or other brush. Leaf pickup is for leaves only.

The city plans to make four separate sweeps throughout each neighborhood, with the final sweep happening in December.

For a street listing of each sweep, visit here.

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